12 killed as bus and truck crash head-on in India’s Assam

At least 12 people have been killed and 25 others injured after their bus collided head-on with a truck in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The accident occurred in the Balijan area near Dergaon on Wednesday morning, according to news agency ANI.

The bus was headed towards Tilinga Mandir from the Kamarbandha area. It collided with a truck coming from Jorhat in the opposite direction, according to Rajen Singh, the Golaghat superintendent of police.