    12 killed as bus and truck crash head-on in India’s Assam

    25 others were injured in the road accident

    Published : 3 Jan 2024, 06:05 AM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2024, 06:05 AM

    At least 12 people have been killed and 25 others injured after their bus collided head-on with a truck in Assam’s Golaghat district.

    The accident occurred in the Balijan area near Dergaon on Wednesday morning, according to news agency ANI.

    The bus was headed towards Tilinga Mandir from the Kamarbandha area. It collided with a truck coming from Jorhat in the opposite direction, according to Rajen Singh, the Golaghat superintendent of police.

    Ten bodies were recovered from the scene and Dergaon Community Health Centre, he said.

    “Twenty-seven injured persons were referred to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital where two people succumbed to their injuries,” he said.

    Law enforcers would investigate the incident and take legal action, the police superintendent added.

