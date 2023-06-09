Blast in northern Afghanistan kills 11 during funeral of deputy governor

An explosion inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Thursday killed at least 11 people during the funeral of the Taliban's provincial deputy governor, who died in an attack earlier this week, officials said.

The Taliban-run Ministry of Interior said that more than 30 people were also injured in the blast in Badakhshan, a province in the far north that shares borders with China and Tajikistan.

A former police commander of northern Baghlan province, Safiullah Samim, was among the dead, according to a statement offering condolences from another police chief, Najibullah Badakhshi.