Indian court orders YouTube to remove fake news on Bachchan grandchild

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered YouTube to remove fake news videos about the grand-daughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, in response to her petition to stop circulation of false rumours about her health, lawyers said.

Judge C Hari Shankar ordered YouTube to ensure the videos about Aaradhya Bachchan, 11, were taken down immediately.

"Dissemination of misleading information about a child, especially as regards physical and mental health, is completely intolerable under the law," the court said in its order.