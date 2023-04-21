    বাংলা

    Indian court orders YouTube to remove fake news on Bachchan grandchild

    YouTube ordered to ensure the videos about Aaradhya Bachchan, 11, daughter of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, be taken down immediately

    Reuters
    Published : 21 April 2023, 05:03 AM
    Updated : 21 April 2023, 05:03 AM

    The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered YouTube to remove fake news videos about the grand-daughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, in response to her petition to stop circulation of false rumours about her health, lawyers said.

    Judge C Hari Shankar ordered YouTube to ensure the videos about Aaradhya Bachchan, 11, were taken down immediately.

    "Dissemination of misleading information about a child, especially as regards physical and mental health, is completely intolerable under the law," the court said in its order.

    Three lawyers representing Aaradhya said in a statement that it was a landmark judgment as the court has upheld the privacy of a child.

    "Videos are false, fake, defamatory, and uploaded with the intent of gaining eyeballs...and subscription to the channel," said Dayan Krishnan, one of the three lawyers.

    Aaradhya is the daughter of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and is frequently photographed accompanying them at public events.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a former Miss World and a brand ambassador for L'Oreal.

    India has thousands of YouTube channels that tap into the growing demand for videos about celebrities. Often, the content can be controversial or factually incorrect.

    An official spokesperson for YouTube owner Google declined to comment.

    The federal government has been seeking ways to tighten tech sector regulation and wants companies to do more on content moderation on social media platforms.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bottles of Campa Cola and Coca Cola are displayed at a Reliance Smart supermarket in Mumbai, India Mar 20, 2023.
    Billionaire Ambani adopts familiar playbook in India cola battle
    Other well known tycoons have tried to go toe-to-toe with the drinks giants, and failed, most notably Richard Branson with his Virgin Cola
    A participant waves a flag during Queer Azadi Pride, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in Mumbai, India, Feb 1, 2020.
    India government calls same-sex marriage appeals 'urban elitist views'
    At least 15 appeals have been filed with the court in recent months stating that without legal recognition many same-sex couples could not exercise their rights
    A 21-year-old aspiring college student and migrant worker Sujeet Kumar shoots a video on his mobile phone in front of the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, India, Mar 13, 2023.
    Millions caught between jobless villages, city hazards in India
    Many youths in the countryside flock to the cities to take whatever job they can, but some of them have become so disheartened they are returning home
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Fifth Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - Mar 20, 2021 India's Suryakumar Yadav in action.
    Mumbai's Suryakumar back among the runs in IPL as World Cup looms
    Runs dried up for the world's top-ranked T20 batter over the last couple of months

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan