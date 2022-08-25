Pakistan rejects India's closure of missile firing incident into its territory

The BrahMos missile – a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India - was fired on Mar 9, prompting Pakistan to seek answers from New Delhi on the safety mechanisms in place to prevent accidental launches.

"Pakistan categorically rejects India's purported closure of the highly irresponsible incident and reiterates its demand for a joint probe," a foreign office statement said.

The measures taken by India in the aftermath of the incident and the subsequent findings and punishments handed by the so-called internal court of inquiry are totally unsatisfactory, deficient and inadequate, it added.

The Indian Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday: "A Court of Inquiry, set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile."