    বাংলা

    Crane collapse kills 16 workers in India's Maharashtra state

    Modi's office announced relief assistance of 200,000 rupees for the families of the dead

    Reuters
    Published : 1 August 2023, 04:30 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2023, 04:30 AM

    At least 16 workers were killed and several others were feared trapped after a crane collapsed during the construction of a bridge in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, officials said.

    Television footage showed mangled remains of the crane sprawled on the ground between pillars of the bridge near Shahapur area, about 50 miles (80 km) from state capital Mumbai.

    Rescue teams were trying to pull out bodies and at least 16 were reported dead, said Mohsen Shahidi, a top official at the National Disaster Response Force.

    "Pained by the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said in a post on X social media.

    Modi's office announced relief assistance of 200,000 rupees ($2,430) for the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees ($608) for the injured.

    RELATED STORIES
    Members of rescue teams prepare graves to bury the victims after a landslide following heavy rains in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, Jul 20, 2023.
    Death toll in Indian landslide hits 22
    The landslide occurred on Thursday night in the remote mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, flattening several houses
    Credit: ANI
    Rain-related incidents leave 5 dead in India
    Four of the victims are from Rajasthan. The India weather office forecasts further rainfall
    Construction worker falls to death from crane in Dhaka
    Construction worker falls to death from crane
    The incident took place at Famous Steel Mills in the city’s Kadamtali area
    Credit: ANI
    25 die in India bus fire
    The passengers were asleep when the fire engulfed the overturned vehicle

    Opinion

    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding
    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan