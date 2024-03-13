    বাংলা

    Nepal PM wins parliamentary vote of confidence, third in 14 months

    This comes a week after Dahal formed his third coalition in just over a year to head a government which is dominated by the liberal communists

    Gopal SharmaReuters
    Published : 13 March 2024, 11:49 AM
    Updated : 13 March 2024, 11:49 AM

    Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal won a parliamentary vote of confidence on Wednesday, a week after he formed his third coalition in just over a year to head a government which is dominated by the liberal communists.

    Dahal, a former Maoist guerrilla leader in the Himalayan nation sandwiched between China and India, formed a coalition cabinet including the Nepali Congress party and other smaller groups last year.

    He changed allies this month saying he was not given a free hand.

    The new cabinet is dominated by the liberal Nepal Communist Party (UML) and includes several other smaller groups. He had also headed a coalition with the UML briefly after the 2022 elections.

    Parliament Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire said Dahal won 157 votes against the 138 required in the 275-member parliament, while 110 lawmakers voted against him.

    "I was let down several times ... and was forced to form a new coalition cabinet, which is just a regular political process," Dahal said in parliament on Wednesday, referring to the Nepali Congress, which is now the main opposition party.

    Nepali Congress said after the break-up last week that the prime minister had deceived it by dumping it from the cabinet without any notice.

    Dahal led a decade-long insurgency from 1996 which caused 17,000 deaths before he joined mainstream politics under the 2006 peace deal overseen by the United Nations.

    He is serving a third time as prime minister but did not complete the full five-year term during his previous stints.

    Nepal has had 13 governments since it abolished its 239-year-old monarchy in 2008 and became a republic.

    Instability has hampered growth of the $40 billion economy and thousands of young Nepalis are heading abroad - mainly to the Middle East, South Korea and Malaysia - for work.

    Nepal has extensive social and economic ties with India, a key donor. China is also pouring in aid and investment in infrastructure to woo Kathmandu as an ally.

    RELATED STORIES
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside the parliament premises upon his arrival on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi, India, Jan 31, 2023.
    Modi pledges $15bn spending splurge as elections near
    The Indian prime minister has promised to make India a developed country by 2047 from its current status of a low-middle-income country
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 9, 2023.
    Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as PM
    He officially became prime minister nearly four weeks after an uncertain national election caused delays in the formation of a coalition government
    Nepal's newly elected Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, smiles as he sits on a chair after administering the oath of office at the presidential building "Shital Niwas" in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec 26, 2022. REUTERS
    Nepal PM in talks with opposition for new alliance
    Dahal formed a coalition cabinet dominated by the Nepali Congress party as well as other smaller groups last year
    Hasina says only detractors cast doubt on fairness of Bangladesh polls
    Only detractors questioning election integrity: PM
    The prime minister addresses the issue during a media briefing on her trip to Germany for the Munich Security Conference

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman