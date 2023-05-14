Nepali sherpa becomes world’s second person to scale Everest 26 times

Nepali sherpa guide climbed Mount Everest for the 26th time on Sunday, hiking officials said, becoming the world’s second person to achieve the feat.

Pasang Dawa Sherpa, 46, stood atop the 8,849-m (29,032-ft) peak, sharing the record number of summits with Kami Rita Sherpa, said Bigyan Koirala, a government tourism official.

Kami Rita, who is also climbing on Everest now, could set another record if he makes it to the top.