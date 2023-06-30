What Pakistan needs to do under the IMF programme

The International Monetary Fund and Pakistan have struck a staff-level agreement for the provision on $3 billion in bailout funds under a stand-by arrangement (SBA).

The deal comes under an SBA instead of Pakistan's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme that the country entered in 2019 and which was set to expire on Friday. The IMF said the SBA "builds on" efforts under the EFF.

The IMF board will meet in mid-July to approve the staff-level agreement.

Here are some key facts about the agreement: