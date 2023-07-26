    বাংলা

    Myanmar military may move Suu Kyi to house arrest

    The move was an act of clemency to prisoners as part of a religious ceremony, according to The Associated Press

    Reuters
    Published : 26 July 2023, 03:02 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 03:02 AM

    Myanmar's military government may move ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi from prison to house arrest in the capital, Naypyitaw, two media outlets reported on Wednesday.

    The 78-year-old Nobel laureate has been in detention since her arrest in early 2021 when the military overthrew her elected government in a coup and unleashed a bloody crackdown on opponents that has seen thousands jailed or killed.

    The Associated Press cited an unidentified security official as saying the move was an act of clemency to prisoners as part of a religious ceremony due next week.

    The BBC Burmese-language service cited a "source close to the prison" as saying she may have already been moved to a house usually used by government officials.

    Reuters could not independently verify the reports or Suu Kyi's whereabouts.

    A spokesman for Myanmar's ruling military was not immediately available for comment. Suu Kyi's lawyers and a spokesperson for the shadow National Unity Government, which opposes military rule, could not confirm the reports.

    "News of improvements in conditions is welcome, but does not change her status as a prisoner of conscience," said NUG spokesperson Kyaw Zaw.

    Suu Kyi is appealing sentences adding up to 33 years in detention after being convicted of offences ranging from incitement and election fraud to corruption, charges she denies.

    Many Western governments have condemned the junta's treatment of Suu Kyi and others, calling for their release.

    This month, Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said he had recently met Suu Kyi, the first foreign official to be granted access to her since she was detained more than two years ago.

    The meeting came as Southeast Asian's regional grouping ASEAN struggled to agree on an approach on how to end the crisis in fellow member Myanmar.

    The daughter of Myanmar's independence hero was first put under house arrest in 1989 after huge protests against decades of military rule. In 1991, she won the Nobel Peace Prize for campaigning for democracy but was only fully released from house arrest in 2010.

    She swept a 2015 election, held as part of tentative military reforms that were brought to a halt by the 2021 coup.

    RELATED STORIES
    Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi and raise three-finger salutes, during a demonstration to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 1, 2023. REUTERS
    Thai foreign minister confirms meeting with Suu Kyi
    The jailed former leader of Myanmar is in good health, Don Pramudwinai says after the meeting
    Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the opening session of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017.
    Myanmar's top court hears Suu Kyi's appeals
    The 78-year-old Nobel peace laureate has been convicted of offences ranging from incitement and election fraud to corruption
    Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi and raise three-finger salutes, during a demonstration to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand, February 1, 2023.
    ASEAN must hold Myanmar junta accountable: UN expert
    UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, said the ASEAN must not engage with Myanmar's military leaders
    Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi and raise three-finger salutes, during a demonstration to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 1, 2023.
    Intl community must reassess fundamental approach to Myanmar: UN expert
    The peace consensus calls for an immediate halt in hostilities, safe humanitarian access, and inclusive dialogue to achieve peace in the strife-torn country

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen