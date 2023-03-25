Indian opposition leader Gandhi says not bothered by parliament disqualification

Gandhi faces the risk of not being able to contest national elections if his conviction is not suspended or overturned by a higher court before the elections
Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that he is not bothered by the disqualification from parliament, adding he will continue to defend the democratic voice of the Indian people.
Congress party leader Gandhi was disqualified as a lawmaker on Friday, a day after he was found guilty of defamation by a lower court.
Gandhi said that he will continue to question the ties between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani group of companies, that have recently come under scrutiny after a report by short-seller Hindenburg Research.