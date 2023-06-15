Cyclone Biparjoy: when it will hit India and Pakistan, and map of affected areas

EVACUATION

India: About 75,000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable coastal communities in Gujarat so far.

Pakistan: About 62,000 people were evacuated from high risk areas until Wednesday evening.

OTHER DISASTER MITIGATION MEASURES

India:

Fishing has been suspended in Gujarat and fishermen at sea have been called back.

Schools in the state have been closed.

Operations at most oil rigs and ports have been suspended.

A total of 67 trains have been cancelled.

People have been banned from using the beaches in the state.

Cumulatively, 30 teams of the national and state disaster response forces have been deployed.

Pakistan:

Ships and boats have been moved from some areas of the country's coast.

Hospitals have been put on high alert.

Auditoriums in schools and other government buildings have been converted into relief camps to shelter displaced people.

Emergency measures are being taken in the port city of Karachi, which is expected to be battered by winds and rain.