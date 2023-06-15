    বাংলা

    Cyclone Biparjoy: when it will hit India and Pakistan, and map of affected areas

    Seven people have died in India so far due to mishaps stemming from extreme weather conditions caused by the cyclone

    Reuters
    Published : 15 June 2023, 06:32 AM
    Updated : 15 June 2023, 06:32 AM

    A powerful cyclone, named Biparjoy, is inching closer to India and Pakistan. Here are key details regarding its landfall and the preventive measures being taken by both countries to minimise damage it may cause to life and property.

    LANDFALL

    The 'very severe cyclonic storm' developing over the northeast Arabian Sea is expected to make landfall between Mandvi in India's western state of Gujarat and Karachi in southern Pakistan by Thursday evening.

    WIND SPEED

    The cyclone is expected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of between 115-125 km (71-78 miles) per hour, gusting up to 140 km (87 miles) per hour.

    CURRENT LOCATION

    According to India's weather office, the storm, on Thursday morning, lay centred about 180 km (112 miles) west-southwest of Gujarat's Jakhau Port and 270 km (168 miles) south-southwest of Karachi.

    FATALITIES

    Seven people have died in India so far due to mishaps stemming from extreme weather conditions caused by the cyclone, including rough seas and wall collapses.

    EVACUATION

    India: About 75,000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable coastal communities in Gujarat so far.

    Pakistan: About 62,000 people were evacuated from high risk areas until Wednesday evening.

    OTHER DISASTER MITIGATION MEASURES

    India:

    Fishing has been suspended in Gujarat and fishermen at sea have been called back.

    Schools in the state have been closed.

    Operations at most oil rigs and ports have been suspended.

    A total of 67 trains have been cancelled.

    People have been banned from using the beaches in the state.

    Cumulatively, 30 teams of the national and state disaster response forces have been deployed.

    Pakistan:

    Ships and boats have been moved from some areas of the country's coast.

    Hospitals have been put on high alert.

    Auditoriums in schools and other government buildings have been converted into relief camps to shelter displaced people.

    Emergency measures are being taken in the port city of Karachi, which is expected to be battered by winds and rain.

    RELATED STORIES
    A general view of the deserted Mandvi beach after it was shut because of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, Jun 14, 2023.
    Cyclone Biparjoy off India, Pakistan: what you need to know
    Here are key details about its landfall and the preventive measures being taken by both countries
    People wait to board a bus during an evacuation before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in Jakhau, in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    India, Pakistan brace for fast approaching cyclone
    Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to whirl in from the Arabian Sea and make landfall by Thursday evening
    A police officer patrols Mandvi beach after it was shut because of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, Jun 14, 2023.
    Weather office warns of floods as India, Pakistan brace for cyclone
    The warnings come a day before the fierce cyclone is expected to make landfall in the state of Gujarat and southern parts of Pakistan
    View of anchored fishing boats, after ban imposed on coastal activities following the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Karachi's Fish Harbour, in Karachi, Pakistan Jun 10, 2023.
    Severe cyclone likely to hit India's west coast, south Pakistan on Thursday
    The cyclone, named Biparjoy, is expected to make landfall between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan

    Opinion

    Life with and without social media
    Tasneem Hossain
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain