UN in talks with Taliban about possibly handing over Afghan teaching projects to local organisations

The UN children's agency said it was holding discussions with Afghanistan's ruling Taliban authorities over "timelines and practicalities" for a possible required handover to local organisations of its education programmes and that classes would continue in the meantime.

Aid officials say that the Taliban had signalled international organisations could no longer be involved in education projects, in a move criticised by the UN but not yet confirmed by Afghan authorities.

UNICEF said it had received assurances from the education ministry that its community-based classes, which educate 500,000 students, would continue while they discussed the matter.

"As the lead agency for the education cluster in Afghanistan, UNICEF is engaged in constructive discussions with the de facto Ministry of Education and appreciates the commitment from the de facto minister to keep all ... classes continuing while discussions take place about timelines and practicalities," UNICEF's Afghanistan spokesperson, Samantha Mort, told Reuters.