IMF to talk to Pakistan parties including Imran Khan's PTI on bailout deal

The International Monetary Fund is seeking support of Pakistan's political parties, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, for a recently announced $3 billion bailout programme, an IMF official said in a statement on Friday.

The IMF's resident representative Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement that the meetings with political parties were to "seek assurances of their support for the key objectives and policies under a new IMF-supported program ahead of the approaching national elections."