    IMF to talk to Pakistan parties including Imran Khan's PTI on bailout deal

    The meetings with political parties were to "seek assurances of their support for the key objectives and policies under a new IMF-supported program

    Reuters
    Published : 7 July 2023, 09:52 AM
    Updated : 7 July 2023, 09:52 AM

    The International Monetary Fund is seeking support of Pakistan's political parties, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, for a recently announced $3 billion bailout programme, an IMF official said in a statement on Friday.

    The IMF's resident representative Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement that the meetings with political parties were to "seek assurances of their support for the key objectives and policies under a new IMF-supported program ahead of the approaching national elections."

    Pakistan is scheduled to hold national elections by early November. The new bailout programme, a nine-month stand-by arrangement, is going to be taken up by the lender's board on Jul 12.

