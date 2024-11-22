Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 22, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Gunmen attack Pakistan passenger vehicles, killing at least 38 people

The gunmen attacked passenger vehicles in the Kurram tribal district where tensions have existed for decades between armed Shia and Sunni Muslims over a land dispute

38 killed in gunmen attack in Pakistan

Mushtaq Ali, Reuters

Published : 22 Nov 2024, 11:16 AM

Updated : 22 Nov 2024, 11:16 AM

Related Stories
Who has Trump threatened to prosecute?
Who has Trump threatened to prosecute?
Capitol bathrooms restricted by 'biological sex'
Capitol bathrooms restricted by 'biological sex'
US shuts Kyiv embassy citing strike threat
US shuts Kyiv embassy citing strike threat
Migrant gets life sentence for Laken Riley murder
Migrant gets life sentence for Laken Riley murder
Read More
South-bound train services resume after 5-hour halt
South-bound train services resume after 5-hour halt
Lebanese soccer star left in coma by airstrike
Lebanese soccer star left in coma by airstrike
Pro-Palestinian NGOs seek to halt Dutch arms exports
Pro-Palestinian NGOs seek to halt Dutch arms exports
Leathertech Bangladesh
Leathertech Bangladesh
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More