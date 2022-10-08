World Bank chief says will keep 'intense' focus on addressing climate change

Asked if he expected complete his five-year term despite some US democratic lawmakers urging President Joe Biden to seek his replacement, Malpass said: "World Bank staff and people are very focused on getting solutions to problems around the world, including the climate challenges. One of my goals is to have that focus be very strong and intense."

He said there were a lot of climate tasks "that we're in middle of that it's really important to keep pushing forward on and completing."

Malpass, a former US Treasury official, was nominated by then-President Donald Trump in 2019 for a five-year term that ends in April 2024. The United States is the largest shareholder of the World Bank, which has been led by an American since it began operations in 1946.