Failure to back Ukraine would send signal to China about taking Taiwan: US senator

If the United States fails to back Ukraine enough in the war against Russia, that would send a signal to China that it could take Taiwan, a senior Senator said on a visit to Kyiv on Friday.

Lindsey Graham, a Republican, said after meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that US President Joe Biden should send more weapons to Ukraine in addition to the more than $35 billion of weaponry and military hardware already provided.

A hard line toward China is one of the few policies with bipartisan support in the deeply divided US Congress.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory. Chinese armed forces conducted exercises, fired missiles over Taiwan and cut military contacts with Washington after former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governed island in August 2022.