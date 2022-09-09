Crowds cheer King Charles ahead of address to nation mourning queen

Charles, who raced to be by the side of the queen at her Scottish home on Thursday, headed back to London with his wife Camilla, now Queen Consort, before a meeting with the prime minister and making a televised statement at 1700 GMT.

The death of the queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a towering presence on the world stage for 70 years, has brought messages of condolences from around the world.

Outside Buckingham Palace in central London, Britain's new monarch was met with cheers, applause and a crowd singing "God Save The King" as he made his first public appearance since ascending the throne.

"I said thank you for coming and I’m so sorry, and he said thank you to me," said Denise Berriman, one of those the new king spoke to during his impromptu 10-minute walkabout after stopping his car outside the palace gates.