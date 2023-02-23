Ukraine defends front line, Putin talks up nuclear arsenal on war anniversary eve

Moscow's forces have made progress trying to encircle the small city of Bakhmut, but have failed to break through Ukrainian lines to the north near Kremmina and to the south at Vuhledar where they have taken heavy losses assaulting across open ground into the teeth of Ukrainian artillery.

Ukrainian forces repelled 90 Russian attacks in the northeast and east over the past 24 hours, the military said early on Thursday.

Ukraine has shut some schools for the war's anniversary in anticipation that Moscow might launch long-range missile attacks to mark the date. But Kyiv officials said they believe Moscow no longer has the capability for a dramatic show of force.

"Nothing unusual will happen. Usual (Russian) effort... A small missile strike is planned," Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, told the Ukrainska Pravda news website in an interview.

"23-24 (February), they have two dates. Believe me, we have experienced this more than 20 times," he said.

Britain's military said in a daily intelligence update that Moscow could be planning another large-scale assault on Vuhledar, despite costly failed attacks there earlier this month. It said last week that two full brigades of thousands of elite Russian marines had been rendered combat ineffective because of massive losses there.

With no major battlefield victories to report in time for the anniversary, Putin has instead turned to nuclear rhetoric, announcing in a major speech on Tuesday that Russia would suspend participation in the New START arms control treaty.

The practical implications appear limited: inspections under the treaty had already been halted over the war. A senior defence official said Moscow would stick to the treaty's limits on missiles and continue to notify Washington when it moves them.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who upstaged Putin this week by journeying unannounced to Kyiv and then giving a landmark speech of his own to a crowd in Warsaw, called the suspension of START a "big mistake" but said on Wednesday: "I don't read into that that he's thinking of using nuclear weapons or anything like that."

The RS-28 Sarmat missiles, dubbed "Satan 2", whose deployment Putin announced on Thursday, were first unveiled in 2018 and already supposed to have been deployed last year.

CNN reported that the United States believes Russia carried out a test of the Sarmat just before Biden visited Ukraine, but that the test failed. The Russian defence ministry has not commented on that report.