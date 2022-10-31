    বাংলা

    Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID, visitors unable to leave

    Shanghai government said all visitors inside the site would need to await the results of their tests before they could leave

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Oct 2022, 07:29 AM
    Updated : 31 Oct 2022, 07:29 AM

    Shanghai's Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures, with all visitors at the time of the announcement directed to stay in the park until they return a negative test for the virus.

    The resort said at 11:39 a.m. local time (03:39 GMT) it would immediately shut the main theme park and surrounding areas including its shopping street until further notice to comply with virus curbs.

    The Shanghai government said on its official WeChat account the park was barring people from entering or exiting and that all visitors inside the site would need to await the results of their tests before they could leave.

    Anyone who had visited the park since Oct. 27 would need to test for COVID-19 three times in three days, it said.

    Neither the Shanghai government nor the Disney resort gave further details. The resort had on Saturday said that it had started operating with a reduced workforce to comply with COVID measures.

    The theme park continued to operate rides for visitors stuck in the park during the closure on Monday, social media users reported.

    Shanghai reported 10 locally transmitted cases for Oct. 30, all of which it said were people without symptoms.

    The closure marks the latest disruption for the Shanghai Disney Resort, which was shut for over three months during Shanghai's lockdown earlier this year.

    The park was also closed for two days in November last year with more than 30,000 visitors stuck inside, after authorities ordered all of them to be tested in a contact tracing exercise.

    Videos circulating on China's Weibo platform on Monday showed people rushing to the park's gates, which were already locked.

    Reuters was not able to verify the authenticity of the videos and the Shanghai Disney Resort did not immediately reply to a request for further comment on how many visitors were inside.

    Local authorities across China have continued to impose abrupt and extreme measures to cut any possibility of virus transmission once cases arise, in line with the country's ultra-strict zero-tolerance approach towards COVID-19.

    The Universal Resort in the country's capital of Beijing reopened on Monday after a five-day closure, which was also prompted by virus measures.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2022. Reuters
    World food supplies at risk as Russia pulls out of Black Sea deal
    Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of wheat booked for delivery to Africa and the Middle East are at risk following Russia's withdrawal
    A combine harvests wheat in a field near the village of Zghurivka in Kyiv region, Ukraine August 9, 2022.
    Guterres delays travel to rescue Ukraine grain deal
    Moscow halted its role in the Black Sea deal on Saturday, effectively cutting shipments from Ukraine, one of the world's top grain exporters
    Rescuers search for survivors after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 31, 2022.
    India bridge collapse death toll reaches 141
    More than 400 people were on and around the colonial-era suspension bridge at the time of the collapse
    A man throws an object out of a car window next to the Border Force centre after a firebomb attack in Dover, Britain, October 30, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
    Man attacks UK migrant processing centre
    The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drives up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher