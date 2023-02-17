Two more people rescued in Turkey 11 days after earthquake

For families still waiting to retrieve relatives in Turkey, there is growing anger over what they see as corrupt building practices and deeply flawed urban development that resulted in thousands of homes and businesses disintegrating.

Turkey has promised to investigate anyone suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings and has ordered the detention of more than 100 suspects, including developers.

SCALING UP AID

The United Nations on Thursday appealed for more than $1 billion in funds for the Turkish relief operation, just two days after launching a $400 million appeal for Syrians.

People have been sleeping in tents, mosques, schools or cars across the sprawling disaster zone, enduring freezing winter temperatures.

The World Health Organisation has expressed particular concern about the welfare of people in the northwest, where the bulk of fatalities in Syria have been reported.

Some 50,000 households in the northwest are estimated to be in need of tents or emergency shelter, according to a survey by NGOs. Many people in the region have felt abandoned as aid has poured into other parts of the disaster zone.

Deliveries into the rebel-held region from Turkey were severed completely in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, when a route used by the United Nations was temporarily blocked.

Earlier this week, Assad gave approval for the use of two more crossings into the northwest.

As of Friday, 142 trucks of UN aid had crossed into the northwest since aid operations resumed on Feb 9, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs told Reuters.

"We are definitely scaling up the cross-border aid operation, there is a plan for more trucks to come every day," the spokesperson said.

Assad, speaking on Thursday in his first televised comments since the quake hit, said the response to the disaster required more resources than the government had available.