North Korea says Camp David agreements raise possibility of 'thermonuclear war'

North Korea on Tuesday denounced the annual military drills between the United States and South Korea, warning of a "thermonuclear war" over recent trilateral agreements to deepen ties between the leaders of the US, South Korea and Japan at Camp David.

South Korea and the United States began the Ulchi Freedom Shield summer exercises on Monday, designed to enhance their joint responses to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. Pyongyang has long denounced the drills as a rehearsal for war.

In a commentary carried by the KCNA news agency, North Korea said the summit between the United States, South Korea and Japan at the Camp David presidential retreat on Friday was aimed at formulating a "nuclear war provocation."