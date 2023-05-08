    বাংলা

    Ukraine says Russia has effectively stopped Black Sea grain deal

    The deal expires on May 18, but Moscow has threatened to quit the agreement intended to help ease a global food crisis

    Reuters
    Published : 8 May 2023, 12:55 PM
    Updated : 8 May 2023, 12:55 PM

    Russia has effectively stopped the Black sea grain deal by refusing to register incoming vessels, Ukraine's reconstruction ministry said on Monday.

    Ukrainian Black Sea ports were blockaded after Russia's invasion last year, but access to three of them was cleared last July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv that was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

    "The Russian Federation once again effectively stopped the Grain Initiative by refusing to register incoming vessels and carry out their inspections. This approach contradicts the terms of the current agreement," the ministry said in a statement.

    It said that 90 ships, including 62 vessels for loading, were waiting in Turkey's territorial waters for approval to go to Ukrainian ports.

    The deal expires on May 18. Moscow has threatened to quit the agreement intended to help ease a global food crisis. Turkey and the United Nations are working to extend the deal.

    RELATED STORIES
    Commercial vessels, including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal, wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct 31, 2022.
    Russia demands full implementation of Black Sea grain deal
    The deal allows Ukrainian grain trapped by the conflict to be safely exported from the country's Black Sea ports
    Vessels are seen as they await inspection under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey December 11, 2022.
    Black Sea grain deal at risk of being shut down: Ukraine
    Ukrainian Black Sea ports were blockaded after Russia's invasion last year, but access to three of them was cleared last July
    A grain ship carrying Ukrainian grain is seen in the Black Sea, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Ukrainian port of Odesa, Ukraine Nov 2, 2022.
    Black Sea grain deal could start winding down next week
    Russia strongly signalled about not allowing the Ukraine Black Sea export deal to continue beyond May 18
    Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS
    Russia accuses Ukraine of sabotaging grain deal with bribery scheme
    Russia and Ukraine both say the deal is in danger of collapsing just as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have imposed import bans on Ukrainian grain

    Opinion

    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire
    Global ammunition race may decide Ukraine war
    Peter Apps