Ukraine's Zelensky, in The Hague, says Putin must face justice

Russian President Vladimir Putin must be brought to justice for his war in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday in The Hague, calling for the creation of a special tribunal dedicated to judging Russia's invasion.

"We are going to set up a separate tribunal to show these people are not untouchable," Zelensky told a news conference. "We need justice."

The International Criminal Court, a permanent war crimes court based in The Hague, in March issued an arrest warrant for Putin for suspected deportation of children from Ukraine, which would be a war crime.

But the ICC does not have jurisdiction over the crime of aggression in Ukraine. An act of aggression is defined by the United Nations as the "invasion or attack by the armed forces of a state (on) the territory of another state, or any military occupation".