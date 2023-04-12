    বাংলা

    China's President Xi stresses need to deepen military training, preparation

    The Chinese president makes the remarks after inspecting his country’s Southern Theatre Command navy

    Reuters
    Published : 12 April 2023, 11:31 AM
    Updated : 12 April 2023, 11:31 AM

    China's President Xi Jinping inspected his country's Southern Theatre Command navy on Tuesday and stressed the need to deepen military training and preparation, state media reported.

    During his visit, Xi said it was necessary to speed up the transformation and construction of the armed forces and comprehensively raise their level of modernisation, CCTV news reported on Wednesday.

    Xi also said there was a need to improve the ability to respond to complex situations in a timely and appropriate manner, state media added.

    The remarks come as the Chinese navy went ahead with "actual combat training" around Taiwan on Tuesday, state media reported a day after Beijing announced the end of drills amid heightened tensions between the country and the island.

    Xi also said that China will resolutely defend its territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, and strive to maintain stability in neighbouring areas, state media said.

    Recently, China has quarrelled with the United States, claiming several times that a US destroyer has operated in its territorial waters around the South China Sea.

    The United States and Philippines are also currently holding their largest joint military drills over shared concerns about China's assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.

