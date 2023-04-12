China's President Xi stresses need to deepen military training, preparation

China's President Xi Jinping inspected his country's Southern Theatre Command navy on Tuesday and stressed the need to deepen military training and preparation, state media reported.

During his visit, Xi said it was necessary to speed up the transformation and construction of the armed forces and comprehensively raise their level of modernisation, CCTV news reported on Wednesday.

Xi also said there was a need to improve the ability to respond to complex situations in a timely and appropriate manner, state media added.