As Biden, Modi meet, a flurry of new US and India deals

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are expected to announce multiple agreements on Thursday to strengthen the economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries and highlight new private sector investments.

Here's a roundup:

VISAS

The Biden administration will make it easier for Indians to live and work in the United States. The State Department could announce as soon as Thursday that a small number of Indians and other foreign workers on H-1B visas will be able to renew those visas in the US without having to travel abroad, one source said, part of a pilot programme that could be expanded in coming years.

CHIPMAKER TO INVEST IN INDIA

US memory chip firm Micron Technology said on Thursday it would invest up to $825 million in a new chip assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India, its first factory in the country. Micron said that with support from the Indian central government and from the state of Gujarat, the total investment in the facility will be $2.75 billion. Of that total, 50 percent will come from the Indian central government and 20 percent from the state of Gujarat.