Navalny's widow Yulia calls on Russians to fight Putin for freedom

Yulia Navalnaya said on Monday she would continue the fight of her dead husband Alexei Navalny for a "free Russia" and called on opposition supporters to battle President Vladimir Putin with greater fury than ever.

Navalnaya's call from abroad for resistance to Putin comes less than a month before a presidential election that is almost certain to hand the Kremlin chief another six-year term.

In a nine-minute video message laced with rage, Navalnaya, 47, said Putin had killed her husband and in doing so had cut away half her heart and robbed their two children of a father.

"I want to live in a free Russia, I want to build a free Russia," Navalnaya said in the video message entitled "I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny".

"I urge you to stand next to me," she said. "I ask you to share the rage with me. Rage, anger, hatred towards those who dared to kill our future."

It was unclear where she was speaking from but she was not in Russia. Navalnaya was due to attend a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday which was weighing imposing further sanctions on Russia over her husband's death.

Navalnaya accused the Russian authorities of hiding Navalny's corpse and of waiting for traces of the Novichok nerve agent to disappear from his body. She gave no evidence but said her team would publish details of who killed her husband.