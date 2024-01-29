Anti-Muslim incidents jump in US amid Israel-Gaza war

Complaints of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian discrimination and hate in the US rose by about 180% in the three months after Oct 7 following Hamas' attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent assault on Hamas-governed Gaza, an advocacy group said on Monday.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

Rights advocates have noted a rise in Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian bias in the US and elsewhere since the eruption of war in the Middle East. Among incidents in the US that raised alarm were a November shooting in Vermont where three students of Palestinian descent were shot and the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian American child in Illinois in October.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said on Monday it has received 3,578 complaints during the last three months of 2023, amid what it called "an ongoing wave of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate."

The figure is a 178% rise from complaints in the same period from a year earlier.