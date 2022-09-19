Biden says US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion

The CBS interview with Biden was conducted last week. The president is in Britain for Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday.

In May, Biden was asked if he was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan and replied: "Yes ... That's the commitment we made."

In the 60 Minutes interview, Biden reiterated the United States remained committed to a "One-China" policy in which Washington officially recognizes Beijing not Taipei, and said the United States was not encouraging Taiwanese independence.

"We are not moving, we are not encouraging their being independent ... that's their decision," he said.

Biden's remarks are likely to enrage Beijing, which was angered by a visit to Taiwan by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi in August.

That visit promoted China to conducted its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan and China has protested moves by US lawmakers to advanced legislation that would enhance US military support for Taiwan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to bring Taiwan under Beijing's control and has not ruled out the use of force. Taiwan strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from China's embassy in Washington.

In a phone call with Biden in July, Xi warned about Taiwan, saying "those who play with fire will perish by it."