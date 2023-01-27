Haiti protests flare after police officers killed in gang violence

Demonstrators blocked streets and burned tires in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince on Thursday after 11 police officers were killed over the last week due to gang violence that continues to grip the Caribbean nation.

Protesters blocked roads around the capital and in several cities to the north, with local media reporting that police officers angry over lack of government support to fight gangs were leading the demonstrations.

A group of demonstrators arrived at the official residence of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and then left for the Port-au-Prince airport, according to a Reuters witness.