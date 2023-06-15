'IT WILL NOT RETURN'

The Kakhovka reservoir provided water to the wider population, farmers and industrial enterprises as well as to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It also supplied a vital water canal to occupied Crimea which was seized by Russia in 2014.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency has accused Russia of deliberately blowing up the Kakhovka dam to halt Kyiv's long-expected counter-offensive. Russia has said Ukraine carried out the attack on the dam.

Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets said Ukraine had already lost about 18 cubic kilometres of the water since the dam's destruction unleashed catastrophic flooding in the southwest.

"This is about a third of all the water of the Dnipro cascade. There is no water in the reservoir, and it will not return there for a very long time," he said in a statement.

The Ukrainian government rushed to set up alternative water supplies and limit potential health hazards from contaminated water. The government has channelled 2.5 billion hryvnias ($68.36 million) to ensure water supply to the south.

The measures included sending water purifiers, water carrying vehicles, setting up specialised centres to distribute bottled water and also to construct a new pipeline that can pump 300,000 cubic metres of water per day.

However, the construction of the 87-km water pipeline would be a complex project and could take months to complete, analysts said.

In the meantime, mayors in affected towns have urged residents, who have already survived months of missile attacks and electricity blackouts during the cold winter months, to go one extra mile and save water.

Oleksandr Vilkul, mayor of Kriviy Rih, Zelensky's hometown, said the city was relying for now on water reserves that had been built up, but that they could run out quickly.

"The first option is that we do not save and after a month 70% of the city remains without water," Vilkul said. "The second option is to save and gain time to carry out the necessary work. There are no other options. It is very important for everyone to reduce water consumption by 40%."