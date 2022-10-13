    বাংলা

    OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession, IEA says

    US President Joe Biden vowed unspecified 'consequences' for relations with Saudi Arabia after the OPEC+ move

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Oct 2022, 10:06 AM
    Updated : 13 Oct 2022, 10:06 AM

    A decision by the OPEC+ oil producer group last week to rein in output has driven up prices and could push the global economy into recession, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

    "The relentless deterioration of the economy and higher prices sparked by an OPEC+ plan to cut supply are slowing world oil demand," the Paris-based agency, which includes the United States and other top consumer countries, said.

    "With unrelenting inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes taking their toll, higher oil prices may prove the tipping point for a global economy already on the brink of recession," it added in its monthly oil report.

    The warning from the agency highlights a rift with Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and OPEC's de facto leader.

    US President Joe Biden vowed unspecified "consequences" for relations with Saudi Arabia after the OPEC+ move, but Riyadh rejected criticism and said the move was not political and aimed at balancing the market and curbing volatility.

    Actual supply losses will likely be around 1 million barrels per day and not the 2 million barrels announced by the OPEC+ bloc, which unites the producer club and allies like Russia, the IEA said.

    Capacity constraints plaguing output in other OPEC members mean Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will deliver most of the reductions, the IEA said, while new G7 and European Union sanctions on Russia could further tighten global supply.

    The EU this month endorsed a plan by the G7 club of wealthy nations to impose a cap on prices for Russian oil exports, a complex set of new global sanctions aimed at depriving Moscow of revenue for its invasion of Ukraine.

    Any big disruption to Russian oil flows even to non-EU and non-G7 buyers could raise prices worldwide, however, and heap economic pain on citizens of the sanctioning countries already grappling with high inflation and costs of living.

    RELATED STORIES
    German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht and Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas attend a NATO enhanced Forward Presence German-led battle group military exercise, near Rukla, Lithuania Oct 8, 2022.
    Germany, NATO allies aim to jointly procure air defence systems
    Kyiv scrambles to acquire as many air defence units as it can to protect cities
    NATO flag flies in front of the Independence Monument during a rally of supporters of the "Democratic Axe" political party to thank all of Ukraine's partners for political support and military aid, at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine Jan 30, 2022.
    Russia warns of escalation as it strikes Ukraine towns
    Moscow also warned Western states that NATO involvement in Ukraine could trigger World War Three
    A view shows an apartment building damaged by a Russian military strike, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Oct 13, 2022.
    Russian missiles target over 40 Ukraine cities, towns
    The attacks come after a UN General Assembly resolution called Moscow's annexation of Ukrainian territory ‘illegal’ and Ukraine's allies committed more military aid
    US President Joe Biden listens to a guest doctor speak during a meeting of the Reproductive Healthcare Access Task Force in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, October 4, 2022.
    Biden's national security plan takes aim at China, Russia
    The 48-page document, delayed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, includes no major shifts in thinking and introduces no major new foreign policy doctrines

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher