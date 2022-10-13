    বাংলা

    Kremlin says its goals in Ukraine can be achieved through talks

    The comments are the latest in a series of statements this week stressing Moscow's openness to talks

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Oct 2022, 05:47 PM
    Updated : 13 Oct 2022, 05:47 PM

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Thursday that the goals of Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine were unchanged, but that they could be achieved through negotiations. 

    The comments to the Russian newspaper Izvestia were the latest in a series of statements this week stressing Moscow's openness to talks - a change of tone that follows a run of humiliating defeats for Russian forces as the war in Ukraine nears the end of its eighth month. 

    "The direction has not changed, the special military operation continues, it continues in order for us to achieve our goals," Peskov was quoted as saying. "However, we have repeatedly reiterated that we remain open to negotiations to achieve our objectives." 

    Peskov added, however, that he did not see any prospects for talks with the West in the near future because of its "hostile" attitude towards Russia. 

    "It takes two sides to have a dialogue. As the West is now taking a very, very hostile stance towards us, it's unlikely that there will be any such prospect in the near future," - Peskov told Kazakhstan's Khabar 24 TV channel, according to the Russian news agency TASS. 

    "Nevertheless, Turkey, as well as a number of other countries, continue to try to mediate in some way." 

    While Russia has said before that it is prepared to negotiate, the repeated references this week to the possibility of dialogue are striking. 

    Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was open to talks with the West, but the United States dismissed the statement as "posturing". 

    Lavrov returned to the issue on Thursday, telling Izvestia: "We won't run after anyone. If there are specific serious proposals, we're ready to consider them." 

    He added: "When we get some sort of signal, we will be ready to consider it." 

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out talking to President Vladimir Putin after Russia proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions last month and rained missiles on Ukrainian cities this week in the wake of an attack on a vital bridge between Russia and annexed Crimea.

    RELATED STORIES
    Gennady Gatilov, permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Geneva, Switzerland, October 13, 2022.
    Russia is prepared to quit Black Sea grains deal
    Russia and Ukraine are two of the world's biggest grain exporters and Russia is the number one fertiliser exporter
    An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 21, 2014.
    OPEC+ oil supply cuts could tip world into recession: IEA
    US President Joe Biden vowed unspecified 'consequences' for relations with Saudi Arabia after the OPEC+ move
    German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht and Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas attend a NATO enhanced Forward Presence German-led battle group military exercise, near Rukla, Lithuania Oct 8, 2022.
    Germany, NATO allies aim to jointly procure air defence systems
    Kyiv scrambles to acquire as many air defence units as it can to protect cities
    NATO flag flies in front of the Independence Monument during a rally of supporters of the "Democratic Axe" political party to thank all of Ukraine's partners for political support and military aid, at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine Jan 30, 2022.
    Russia warns of escalation as it strikes Ukraine towns
    Moscow also warned Western states that NATO involvement in Ukraine could trigger World War Three

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher