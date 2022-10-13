Kremlin says its goals in Ukraine can be achieved through talks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Thursday that the goals of Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine were unchanged, but that they could be achieved through negotiations.

The comments to the Russian newspaper Izvestia were the latest in a series of statements this week stressing Moscow's openness to talks - a change of tone that follows a run of humiliating defeats for Russian forces as the war in Ukraine nears the end of its eighth month.

"The direction has not changed, the special military operation continues, it continues in order for us to achieve our goals," Peskov was quoted as saying. "However, we have repeatedly reiterated that we remain open to negotiations to achieve our objectives."

Peskov added, however, that he did not see any prospects for talks with the West in the near future because of its "hostile" attitude towards Russia.