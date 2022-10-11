UN publicly rejects Russia's call for secret vote on Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly voted on Monday to reject Russia's call for the 193-member body to hold a secret ballot later this week on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine.

The General Assembly decided, with 107 votes in favour, that it would hold a public vote - not a secret ballot - on a draft resolution that condemns Russia's "illegal so-called referenda" and the "attempted illegal annexation." Diplomats said the vote on the resolution would likely be on Wednesday or Thursday.

Only 13 countries on Monday opposed holding a public vote on the draft resolution, another 39 countries abstained and the remaining countries - including Russia and China - did not vote.

Russia had argued that Western lobbying meant that "it may be very difficult if positions are expressed publicly." During the meeting on Monday Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia questioned the push to condemn Moscow.