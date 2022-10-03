Truss's 'yes' boosts Macron's new European forum initiative

"BLAH BLAH"

However, Macron's lofty ideals about a happy "European family" are not widely shared.

His proposal was initially seen with suspicion by eastern European countries, and Ukraine in particular, who suspected it was a ploy by France, long reluctant to admit more countries into the EU, to keep them in a sort of "purgatory".

French officials deny this is the case and have gone out of their way to reassure them.

"At the start we were afraid the EPC would be an alternative to EU membership, but as it develops now, I don't think so," an eastern European diplomat said.

Expectations remain low, however.

"It will be just another 'blah blah' forum to discuss ... but after a few meetings it might finish without any big success," the eastern European diplomat added.

"There are too many countries with too many interests ... How do you have Serbia and talk about Russia? How do you have Turkey and Greece/Cyprus together? How to have Armenia and Azerbaijan at the same table?"

France is aware that, without a clear agenda, many feel the summit will amount to little more than a huge family photo of leaders at Prague Castle.

Still it was pleased that Ukraine has come up with proposals on what the EPC should look like, as well as Moldova, which has offered to host the second summit of the grouping.

Another French diplomat said some concrete initiatives could emerge from the forum, including university cooperation following Britain's exit from the Erasmus exchange programme, or even free phone roaming charges across member countries.