Scores drown, countless missing in migrant shipwreck off Greece

At least 79 migrants drowned early on Wednesday and hundreds more were feared dead or missing after their overloaded boat capsized and sank in open seas off Greece, in one of Europe's deadliest shipping disasters.

As a painstaking search for survivors continued, a European rescue support charity said it believed around 750 people were on board the 20-30 metre-long (65-100 foot) vessel.

Greek authorities said it was too soon to speculate on the number.

Alarm Phone, which operates a trans-European network supporting rescue operations, said it received alerts from people on board a ship in distress off Greece late on Tuesday, subsequently losing contact.

"According to the people, there were 750 people on board... We now hear reports of a shipwreck and fear they are true," it said on Twitter.

The UN's International Organization for Migration said in a tweet that initial reports suggested up to 400 people were on the boat.

Greek authorities said it was unclear how many the vessel was carrying when it went under, and that 104 people had been rescued by midday.

"It is not safe to give a number. We do not know how many people were in the hold," coast guard spokesperson Nikos Alexiou told Greece's MEGA TV.

"...There were too many people on the outer deck. It was full."

The boat's occupants had refused an offer of help late on Tuesday, the coast guard added.

Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Most cross over to Greek islands from nearby Turkey.

But since the previous conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis introduced tougher surveillance at the country's migrant camps, increasing numbers have chosen to make a longer, more dangerous journey from Turkey to Italy via Greece.