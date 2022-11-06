    বাংলা

    US privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it's open to talks: Washington Post

    The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Nov 2022, 01:16 AM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2022, 01:16 AM

    The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

    The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the discussions as saying that the request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fuelling a war for many years to come.

    It said the discussions illustrated the complexity of the Biden administration’s position on Ukraine, as US officials publicly vow to support Kyiv with massive sums of aid "for as long as it takes" while hoping for a resolution to the eight-month conflict that has taken a big toll on the world economy and triggered fears of nuclear war.

    The paper said US officials shared the assessment of their Ukrainian counterparts that Putin is not for now serious about negotiations, but acknowledged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's ban on talks with him had generated concern in parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America, where the war's effects on costs of food and fuel are felt most sharply.

    "Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners," the Post quoted one unnamed US official as saying.

    The White House National Security Council and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

    US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a visit to Kyiv on Friday that Washington's support for Ukraine would remain "unwavering and unflinching" following next Tuesday's midterm congressional elections.

    RELATED STORIES
    Birds fly over a North Korean guard post in this picture taken near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
    Sanctions fail to halt N Korea's weapons programmes
    North Korea has long been forbidden to conduct nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches by the UN Security Council
    A first military satellite named Noor is launched into orbit by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, in Semnan, Iran April 22, 2020.
    Iran tests satellite-carrying rocket
    Saturday's operation tests the first sub-orbital stage of the rocket, reports say
    A view of drones during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on Aug 24, 2022.
    Iran acknowledges drone shipments to Russia before war
    Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said a 'small number' of drones had been supplied to Russia a few months before the war in Ukraine
    A man carries a bag on his head as he travels from Russia across the border to Georgia at the Zemo Larsi/Verkhny Lars station, Georgia, Sept 26, 2022.
    Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war
    Georgia, a country of 3.7 million people bordering the Black Sea, is expected to record a vigorous 10% growth in economic output for 2022 amid a consumption-led boom

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher