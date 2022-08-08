US-China relationship bleeds by a thousand cuts

Chinese officials love enumeration: the "Three Represents" outlines the responsibilities of the Chinese Communist Party; the "Five Confidences" codify socialism with Chinese characteristics. The latest "Eight Suspends" may well become shorthand for the final stage of the disintegrating relationship between Washington and the People’s Republic.

On Friday Beijing ended bilateral cooperation on drugs, climate, military dialogue and crime after House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, an independently governed island over which China claims sovereignty. In the near-term little will change because actual collaboration in those areas was at best minimal in the first place.