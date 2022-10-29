At least 59 dead, 150 injured in Halloween stampede in South Korea

The incident took place at about 10:20pm (1320 GMT). A large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the Halloween events, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said.

The number of casualties could rise as the rescue effort was still underway.

"The area is still chaotic so we are still trying to figure out the exact number of people injured," Moon Hyun-joo, an official at the National Fire Agency said.