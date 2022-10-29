    বাংলা

    At least 59 dead, 150 injured in Halloween stampede in South Korea

    A huge crowd was poured into a central district of the South Korean capital for Halloween festivities

    Choonsik Yoo and Soo-Hyang ChoiReuters
    Published : 29 Oct 2022, 05:46 PM
    Updated : 29 Oct 2022, 05:46 PM

    At least 59 people were killed and 150 injured in a stampede after a crowd poured into a central district of the South Korean capital Seoul for Halloween festivities on Saturday night, a fire official said.

    The incident took place at about 10:20pm (1320 GMT). A large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the Halloween events, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said.

    The number of casualties could rise as the rescue effort was still underway.

    "The area is still chaotic so we are still trying to figure out the exact number of people injured," Moon Hyun-joo, an official at the National Fire Agency said.

    Foreigners were among those transferred to nearby hospitals.

    President Yon Suk-yeol presided over an emergency meeting with senior aides and ordered emergency medical teams to the area, his office said.

