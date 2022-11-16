G20 talks enter final day as emergency meeting held over Poland blasts

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) economies will hold a second day of talks on Wednesday, although the schedule at the summit was disrupted by an emergency meeting to discuss reports of a missile landing in Polish territory near Ukraine.

NATO member Poland said that a Russian-made rocket killed two people on Tuesday in eastern Poland near Ukraine, and it summoned Russia's ambassador to Warsaw for an explanation after Moscow denied it was responsible.

The blasts came after Russia struck cities across Ukraine with missiles, attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest wave of strikes nearly nine months into the Russian invasion.

Leaders from the Group of Seven nations as well as Spain and the Netherlands, who are all on the Indonesian island of Bali for the G20 summit, held an emergency meeting in response to the missile strike in Poland. The G7 nations include the United States, Germany, France, Canada, Italy, Britain and Japan.