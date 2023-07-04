Putin reassures Asian allies of Russia's stability after mutiny

President Vladimir Putin told Asian leaders on Tuesday that the Russian people were more united than ever, in his first appearance at an international forum since a short-lived mutiny last month.

"The Russian people are consolidated as never before," Putin told a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a group that also includes China and India.

"Russian political circles and the whole of society clearly demonstrated their unity and elevated sense of responsibility for the fate of the Fatherland when they responded as a united front against an attempted armed mutiny."

Putin's speech and emphasis on Russia's unity at a meeting with key allies appeared to show how keen he is to remove any doubts about his own authority on the world stage after the short-lived mutiny led by Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin late last month.