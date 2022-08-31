US, South Korea stage largest combined military drills in years

Less than 20 miles from the fortified border with North Korea, a combined force of South Korean and US troops held a major live-fire exercise on Wednesday with artillery, tanks and other weapons as the allies step up their practice for war.

South Korea and the United States have resumed the largest field exercises in years after diplomatic efforts and COVID-19 restrictions led to many drills being scaled back.

The allies see the exercises as a key part of their efforts to deter North Korea and its growing nuclear arsenal, but North Korea has called them a rehearsal for war and they have faced criticism even in South Korea and the United States.

Reuters was among a handful of media granted rare access to the drills on Wednesday.

They were the first division-level exercises for the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, the US military’s only multinational division formed in 2015. ROK are the initials for South Korea's official name.