Russian, Syrian forces kill 20 militants in Syria: Russian general

Russian and Syrian forces have killed 20 Islamic militants in an operation in southern Syria, including those responsible for blowing up a troop bus, a Russian officer was quoted as saying late on Sunday.

Major General Oleg Yegorov, quoted by Russia's TASS news agency, said the operation took place in southern Deraa province.

"The Russian group on interaction with security units of the Syrian armed forces conducted a special operation in the town of Jasim, Deraa province in the south of (Syria) to liquidate Islamic State fighters," TASS said Yegorov told a briefing.