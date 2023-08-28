    বাংলা

    Russia charges ex-employee of US consulate with spying

    The suspect, Robert Shonov, is accused of collecting information on the war in Ukraine and other issues for Washington, TASS said

    Reuters
    Published : 28 August 2023, 07:04 AM
    Updated : 28 August 2023, 07:04 AM

    Russia's FSB security service has charged a former employee of the US consulate in the Russian Far East with collecting information on the war in Ukraine and other issues for Washington, state news agency TASS said on Monday.

    The suspect, Robert Shonov, relayed information to US embassy staffers in Moscow on how Russia's conscription campaign was impacting political discontent ahead of the 2024 presidential election in Russia, TASS quoted the FSB as saying.

    The FSB said it planned to question US embassy employees who were in contact with Shonov, a Russian national who has been under arrest since May.

    The embassy said in May that "the allegations against Shonov are wholly without merit", and his "only role at the time of his arrest was to compile media summaries of press items from publicly available Russian media sources".

