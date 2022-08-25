British-Belgian teen becomes youngest person to fly solo around the world

Cheers went up as 17-year-old Mack Rutherford landed at an airfield near the Bulgarian capital Sofia after flying 54,124 km (33,631 miles) and visiting more than 30 countries since he departed from the same site in his Shark Aero microlight aeroplane on Mar 23.

"There were many points in my journey where it would have been easy to give up...But I kept going, even when it seemed like I wouldn't be able to make it to the end," he said.

His journey broke two Guinness World records, including one set by his sister Zara, 19, who handed him one of the certificates on the tarmac.

"Amazing to finally be here again and to have done my goal," he said with a wide smile. "It took a little bit longer than I had hoped for, but it was a very exciting, very interesting trip and I don't regret at all going on it."