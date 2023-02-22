Nuclear risk seen rising as Putin unpicks last treaty with US

In a major speech almost a year after his invasion of Ukraine, Putin said Russia was not abandoning the New START treaty - the agreement signed in 2010 that limits the number of Russian and US deployed strategic nuclear warheads.

But nuclear experts noted the treaty contains no provision for either side to "suspend" its participation, as he said Moscow was doing - they only have the option to withdraw.

Putin said Russia would only resume discussion once French and British nuclear weapons were also taken into account - a condition the analysts said was a non-starter, as it was opposed by Washington and would require a complete rewriting of the treaty.

William Alberque, director of strategy, technology and arms control at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said Russia had decided it could live without New START but was seeking to put the blame on Washington.

"They've already made the calculation the treaty will die. The effort will be to pin the actual loss on the United States," he said in an telephone interview.

The treaty effectively limits the number of warheads per missile that either side can deploy, so its demise could instantly multiply the warhead count several times over, Alberque added.

According to the Federation of American Scientists, Russia has an estimated 5,977 nuclear warheads in total, while the United States has 5,428.

"Both sides could immediately go from 1,550 deployed strategic warheads to 4,000 - that could happen overnight," Alberque said.

That is potentially destabilising because it creates a "use or lose" dilemma in which dense concentrations of the opponent's warheads present more attractive targets, he said.