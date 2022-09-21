    বাংলা

    US welcomes Modi telling Putin now is 'not an era of war'

    Modi had spoken regularly to Putin since the war began in February, seeking dialogue and peace talks, but without publicly condemning the war

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Sept 2022, 07:14 AM
    Updated : 21 Sept 2022, 07:14 AM

    The United States has welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment to Russian President Vladimir Putin that now was not the time for war, New Delhi's sharpest public response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    Modi had spoken regularly to Putin since the war began in February, seeking dialogue and peace talks, but without publicly condemning the war. India's biggest defence provider for years, Russia is now a big supplier of oil and coal too.

    "I think what Prime Minister Modi said - a statement of principle on behalf of what he believes is right and just - was very much welcomed by the United States," US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told a news conference on Tuesday.

    All countries should follow the principle that one cannot conquer its neighbour's territory by force, he added.

    "We would like to see every country in the world making that case," Sullivan said.

    "They can do it publicly if they like. They can do it privately if they like. But sending that clear and unmistakable message to Moscow at this time is the most vital thing I think we can collectively do to produce peace in that region."

    On the sidelines of a conference in Uzbekistan on Friday, Modi had told Putin, "Today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," and added that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue kept the world together.

    Putin responded that he knew Modi's concerns over the conflict, adding, "We will do everything to stop this as soon as possible."

    Many US diplomats and officials have visited India since the war began to try and convince the south Asian nation's leaders to gradually move away from reliance on Russia in defence and other areas.

    RELATED STORIES
    At UN, emotional appeals for world leaders to protect Afghan girls' education
    At UN, emotional appeals for world leaders to protect Afghan girls' education
    Most teenage girls now have no access to classrooms and thousands of women have been pushed out of the workforce because of tighter restrictions and Afghanistan's economic crisis
    US, Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait, second in a year
    US, Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait, 2nd in a year
    China condemned the mission, saying its forces 'warned' the ships
    Ukraine brushes off Russian plan to annex occupied regions
    Ukraine brushes off Russian plan to annex occupied regions
    Russia already considers Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region Moscow partially occupied in 2014, to be independent states
    In challenge to West, Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine
    Russia plans to formally annex swathes of Ukraine
    After nearly seven months of war, including a critical battlefield defeat in northeastern Ukraine, Putin is pondering his next steps

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher