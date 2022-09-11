Canada's real problem is not job losses, it's the rush to retire

"We knew from a long time ago that this wave was coming, that we would get into this moment," said Jimmy Jean, chief economist at Desjardins Group. "And it's only going to intensify in the coming years."

"The risk you have, and in some sectors you're already seeing it, is that people are leaving without there being enough younger workers to take over. So there's a loss of human capital and knowledge."

During the pandemic, retirements fell as many Canadians decided to stay in their jobs longer. With restrictions now lifted, many are rushing to make up for lost time, choosing to travel and spend more time with family.

Their departures are shrinking the labor force, which could weigh on economic growth at a time when the central bank is aggressively hiking interest rates to counter spiking inflation, fanning fears that the economy will fall into recession.

Canada - which has ramped up immigration to help drive economic growth - has the largest working-age population, as a percentage of the overall population, in the G7, but at the same time its labor force has never been older, according to Statscan. One in five workers in Canada is 55 or older. Read full story (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3RTcMyJ)

There were 307,000 Canadians in August who had left their job in order to retire at some point in the last year, up 31.8 percent from one year earlier and 12.5 percent higher than in August 2019, before the onset of the pandemic, Statscan said.

Adding to the problem, more than 620,000 Canadians entered the 65+ age category during the pandemic, a 9.7 percent increase in that population group. Despite three straight months of job losses, job vacancies and postings remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

NURSES AND TRUCKERS

The retirement problem is particularly dire in skilled fields like trades and nursing. Since May, Canada has lost 34,400 jobs in healthcare even as a record number of nurses reported working overtime hours.

Those were not jobs being cut, but rather people retiring, said Cathryn Hoy, president of the Ontario Nurses’ Association.