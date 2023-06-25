Russian diplomat flies to Beijing as Putin faces heat at home

China has yet to publicly comment on the rebellion that Putin said threatened Russia's very existence. Western leaders including US President Joe Biden said they were closely monitoring the situation.

"China will support Russia while stressing no interference of its internal affairs," prominent Chinese military expert and TV commentator Song Zhongping told Reuters.

Earlier, mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said his "march" on Moscow was intended to remove corrupt and incompetent commanders he blames for botching the war in Ukraine. Prigozhin's mercenary Wagner army has since halted its advance in a move Prigozhin said would avoid bloodshed.

The rebellion has been closely followed by Chinese media which has refrained from comment ahead of any official remarks, whereas many Chinese citizens have spoken up in support of Putin on social media.

"You can do it, Russia!" many Chinese citizens wrote in social media posts.

China's Embassy in Russia told Chinese media outlet Southern Metropolis Daily on Saturday that the region around Moscow was calm.