Chinese nationalist commentator deletes Pelosi tweet after Twitter blocks account

Pelosi, number three in the US line of presidential succession, after Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, signalled on Friday she was embarking on a trip to Asia.

She did not mention Taiwan, but speculation of her visiting the democratically ruled island, claimed by Beijing, has intensified in recent days, fuelling tensions beyond the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Biden in a phone call on Thursday that Washington should abide by the one-China principle and "those who play with fire will perish by it."

Hu, former editor-in-chief of state tabloid Global Times, wrote on China's microblog Weibo: "I've conveyed the message: if the US military sends fighter jets to escort Pelosi to Taiwan, then the move would take the vile nature of such a visit to another level, and would constitute aggression."