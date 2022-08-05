China's military drills near Taiwan disrupt key shipping lanes

China's military exercises in the waters around Taiwan have prompted some ships to navigate around the Taiwan Strait and give the island a wide berth, disrupting key trading routes for cargo and commodities sailing around the world, analysts said.

Angered by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China on Thursday began four days of military drills around the disputed island, including firing live missiles and deploying fighter jets.

Although Taiwan's ports are operating as normal, some cargo ships and oil tankers are re-routing around the island to avoid confrontation with the Chinese military, adding around half a day to voyages, analysts and ship owners said.

It is a reminder of the severe impact a conflict over Taiwan could have on global trade given the 180-km wide (110-mile) Taiwan Strait and a shipping lane to the island's east are major routes for ships transporting goods from East Asia to the United States and Europe.